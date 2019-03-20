Saquon Barkley Doesn't Think Odell Beckham Was 'Really Happy' About Browns Trade

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley said Tuesday he spoke with former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. shortly after the wide receiver's trade to the Cleveland Browns.

The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year told Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media: "We talked over Facetime. He had just gotten traded, so I don't think he was really happy about it. He just gave me some advice about how to handle stuff in the league. He was the same old big brother to me that he's always been."

Barkley also discussed what will be expected of him heading toward the 2019 season.

"I have to grow as a leader more," he said. "Whether it's being a vocal leader or leading by example, it's a team effort. We have to have other players grow as leaders, continue to believe in each other."

Beckham also spoke with Kimberly Jones of the NFL Network after the trade and was seemingly in a state of shock.

"At this point, I have no idea what to think. I'm trying to process it right now," he said before adding the end of his Giants tenure was "bittersweet, but it is what it is. It's life."

The 26-year-old LSU product sounded more optimistic when the Browns officially announced the trade last week:

"I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to be part of this organization and the direction they are headed. I've already witnessed the energy fans bring in that city having been to some playoff games at The Q. Browns fans deserve a winning football team. This is a fresh start for me, and it's going to be great to join Baker [Mayfield] and Jarvis [Landry] on this team. I will always appreciate the opportunity the Giants granted me, and I'm thankful to them along with the fans and people in that city for supporting me."

Beckham's arrival gives the Browns one of the league's most promising groups of offensive playmakers alongside Mayfield, Landry, Antonio Callaway, David Njoku, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt after he serves an eight-game suspension.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection had spent his entire professional career with the Giants, who selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft, which could explain the initial shock.

If the Browns live up to expectations next season, however, his happiness about being in Cleveland shouldn't come into question.