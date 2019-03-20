England's Jadon Sancho: 'I Dream of Winning the Ballon d'Or'

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund and England starlet Jadon Sancho has revealed his desire to win the Ballon d'Or.

Per Goal's Mark Doyle, Sancho said:

"I feel like that should be every player's goal.

"Obviously, I dream of winning the Ballon d'Or, given the likes of those who have won it previously, like Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, [Luka] Modric and Ronaldinho.

"All these greats have won it, so I feel like that should be a big inspiration to everyone in the world that plays football."

The 18-year-old spoke to Goal after he won the outlet's 2019 NxGn award, where he was named the world's best player under the age of 19:

"It's a real honour to win this award. There are a lot of great players my age out there and to be chosen the best player of NxGn is really good for me and for my family.

"I'm sure my family will be proud of me, I’m just really honoured. Thank you very much.

"Now I’ve just got to keep working hard. This is not the end of it."

The winger has forced his way into Dortmund's first-team over the last year with some outstanding performances, terrorising defenders with his pace and ability on the ball.

He's been impressively productive, too:

Scouted Football compared his creative output with a number of other younger players plying their trades in Europe's top leagues:

Amid his third call-up to England's senior setup, his international team-mates can now relate to his Bundesliga opponents:

Last year, Luka Modric broke Messi and Ronaldo's 10-year hold on the Ballon d'Or when he won after helping Croatia reach the FIFA World Cup final and winning his third consecutive UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid.

Although one of the pair could easily regain the title in 2019, the door has now been opened to a new generation of contenders.

Sancho's career is in its infancy and he's still developing his game, so Ballon d'Or talk seems premature, but it's clear he has ambitions to reach the very top.