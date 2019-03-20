Kylian Mbappe Dominates Marca Poll for Real Madrid Fans' Dream Summer Transfer

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the player Real Madrid supporters would most like to see arrive at the club this summer.

According to a poll conducted by Madrid-based newspaper Marca, of the 200,000-plus fans surveyed, 79 per cent said Mbappe would be their dream summer signing.

Also included as options were Mbappe's PSG team-mate Neymar and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, although neither were able to pull in more than 10 per cent of the vote.

Marca's Santiago Siguero provided further details of other categories Real Madrid supporters were asked for their opinions on:

"The first question in the survey was specific to defenders, and Matthijs de Ligt topped that poll with an impressive 70 per cent.

"Marcos Alonso was the preferred option at left-back, though he only narrowly edged out David Alaba in a close contest. Nobody came close to Manchester United's Paul Pogba when asked about defensive midfielders, while Eden Hazard had more than 70 per cent of the votes in the playmaker poll, finishing streets ahead of Tottenham [Hotspur]'s Christian Eriksen."

The SB Twitter account relayed the graphic included in the newspaper, showing some of the percentages picked up by various players in each section:

It's no surprise Mbappe has managed to score highly, as the Frenchman has gone from one of the most exciting prospects in the game to a superstar.

After winning the FIFA World Cup with France—Mbappe excelled at the tournament, scoring four goals—the striker has continued to make strides with PSG in 2018-19.

With Neymar and Edinson Cavani injured at various spells in the season, manager Thomas Tuchel has built the team's attack around Mbappe. The forward has thrived, scoring 31 goals in all competitions.

Scouted Football put his goalscoring potency into context:

Although Mbappe told TF1 (h/t BBC Sport) he is "guaranteed" to be at PSG next season, speculation has started to intensify over Real Madrid's interest.

Those rumours have been fuelled by Los Blancos president Florentino Perez. After the club confirmed they had appointed Zinedine Zidane as manager, Perez said the return of the Frenchman may help in any potential chase for Mbappe.

"Zidane is French, so with Mbappe he could do something, no?," he said, per Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell.

If they were able to land the PSG man, it would be a remarkable coup. Former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho recently spoke of how highly he rates him:

As much as Madridistas may want to see Mbappe in all-white, the player has made it clear he's happy at PSG, while the club would surely resist any offers for him.

In the past, Real have been able to secure the world's best players through a combination of financial muscle and gravitas. Given the wealth of PSG and the fact Mbappe is tied down to a long-term contract, the forward will be a hard man to prise away from Paris.