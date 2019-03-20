5 Best and Worst Celebrity Moments in WWE Wrestlemania History

5 Best and Worst Celebrity Moments in WWE Wrestlemania HistoryMarch 20, 2019
WWE always seems to pull out all the stops when it comes to its biggest pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania.
Throughout the company's history, there have been some major matchups, some legendary moments and plenty of appearances from non-wrestlers to add an extra sparkle to the show.
Most of those celebrity moments have been a success, but some have flattered to deceive.
More celebrities will likely show up for The Show of Shows on April 7 this year, so here's a look at the best and worst of those appearances.
Best: Muhammad Ali
WWE went all-out to ensure the first edition of WrestleMania captured as much mainstream attention as possible, underlined by the decision to have the late, great Muhammad Ali referee the main event.
The former world heavyweight champion boxer more than played a part in the finale of the inaugural WrestleMania, too.
Ali interfered in the bout, hitting Roddy Piper in the face to allow Hulk Hogan and Mr. T to defeat Piper and Paul Orndoff.
Having someone of Ali's stature play such a pivotal role in the show ensured WrestleMania immediately became regarded as a pay-per-view like no other.
It set the tone for what was to come.
Worst: Pee-wee Herman
In terms of most irritating WrestleMania celebrities, Pee-wee Herman has to be right at the top of the list.
WWE threw in a whole heap of celebrities for WrestleMania XXVII, including bringing back former stars such as Roddy Piper and The Rock.
And it was a backstage segment between The Rock, who was hosting The Show of Shows that year, and Herman which stuck out as the most frustrating part of the whole show.
To be fair to Herman, he has made a career out of being annoying, so this was him playing to character to perfection.
However, it was one of the worst celebrity involvements with WrestleMania in recent memory.
Best: Mr. T
As a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, Mr. T rightly takes his place on the list of best celebrity involvements with WrestleMania.
The star of The A-Team is one of only a handful of celebrities to appear at more than one WrestleMania, after taking part in the first and second editions of the event.
He was on the winning team with Hulk Hogan in the main event of the first Mania, beating Paul Orndoff and Roddy Piper, before resuming his rivalry with Rowdy the following year, as the two squared off in a boxing match.
Mr. T won that match via disqualification after Piper attacked the referee.
Worst: Kim Kardashian
It was difficult to know what to expect when WWE confirmed Kim Kardashian would be the host of WrestleMania XXIV.
In the end, it was nothing more than a disappointment.
The socialite seemed brutally out of her depth in a wrestling ring, even in the role of pay-per-view host.
There were so many awkward moments it's hard to know where to begin. Kardashian was reading the majority of her quotes from cards and even appeared to forget the official attendance at one point.
There was one highlight, though, when Mr. Kennedy outrageously screamed his name in her ear, much to the enjoyment of those in attendance.
It's hard to imagine WWE will invite Kardashian back to host WrestleMania—or any other show, for that matter.
Best: Mike Tyson
Surely there's no doubting the greatest-ever celebrity involvement with WrestleMania?
At the height of the Attitude Era, WWE opted to raise the stakes for WrestleMania XIV and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's match with Shawn Michaels even higher, by bringing Mike Tyson into the fray.
At that time, Tyson was one of, if not the, world's biggest boxers, so it immediately made things interesting when he showed up on Raw and brawled with Austin.
It set the tone for the WWE Championship match between the two perfectly, though it was a major surprise when Tyson flipped his allegiance toward the end of the match and sided with Austin, screwing over Michaels and D-Generation X.
But it was exactly how it should have been booked and perfect for WWE's programming at the time.
It'll take something special to top Tyson's WrestleMania moment when it comes to celebrities getting involved with the show.