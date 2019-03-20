5 Best and Worst Celebrity Moments in WWE Wrestlemania History

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE always seems to pull out all the stops when it comes to its biggest pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania.

Throughout the company's history, there have been some major matchups, some legendary moments and plenty of appearances from non-wrestlers to add an extra sparkle to the show.

Most of those celebrity moments have been a success, but some have flattered to deceive.

More celebrities will likely show up for The Show of Shows on April 7 this year, so here's a look at the best and worst of those appearances.