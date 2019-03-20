Adrien Rabiot's Mother 'Revolted' at 'Prisoner' Player's Treatment by PSG

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot's mother thinks her son has been made a scapegoat at Paris Saint-Germain and said he feels like a "prisoner" at the club.

Rabiot has not featured for PSG since December, as he's been marginalised from the first team after declining to sign a new contract.

According to Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC, the midfielder was recently suspended by the club after being seen in a nightclub following the 3-1 loss to Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League. Rabiot also liked an Instagram video in which former United defender Patrice Evra said he wanted to slap ex-PSG player Jerome Rothen.

Speaking to L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News), Veronique Rabiot defended her son's actions:

"These people really don't know the rhythm of a player's life? When a player plays, that is his job, there is a rhythm at training.

"There, nothing is happening for Adrien anymore. Adrien is not going to go and do pottery whilst he waits for the time to pass. He needs to look after himself, live! He is being criticised for going out but he is not being allowed to play. That is contradictory. It is not possible to shut him away. All that energy inside him, he is supposed not to use it… I am revolted!"

She was also asked if Rabiot feels like a prisoner at PSG, having been excluded from the first-team setup.

"That is not an impression," she said. "Adrien is a prisoner. He is even a hostage at PSG. Soon, it is dry bread, water and a dungeon!"

In addition, she took a swipe at Neymar and the supposed preferential treatment the Brazilian has received at PSG since his world-record transfer:

As Sport Witness relayed, when asked about the player's future, his mother said there have been other priorities to deal with away from the pitch of late:

It is inevitable that Rabiot will leave PSG in the summer when his contract expires and despite his enforced break from competitive football, there will be a number of clubs interested in securing a player of his quality on a free transfer.

Per Bild (h/t Marca), Bayern Munich were in the battle to sign Rabiot but have since pulled out; Barcelona and Juventus are noted as his most likely destinations in the summer.

These figures illustrate the kind of varied impact Rabiot is capable of having when he is on the field:

The situation has turned ugly for Rabiot in the French capital, and it now appears unlikely he will ever don PSG colours again.

According to his mother, he is working at a location away from the PSG training ground to ensure he remains in shape. However, after a turbulent few months and a prolonged lack of competitive football, it may take a while before we see the best of Rabiot next term, regardless of where he is playing his football.