Gabriel Jesus Working for Man City Place but Knows He's Behind Sergio Aguero

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus is working hard to get into the Manchester City team, but he said understands why he's behind team-mate Sergio Aguero in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, the Brazilian—who joined City in 2017—added he has "had a very good time in my career and life, I came and got things very fast" but acknowledged it is "normal" for him not to be a regular starter yet:

"I'm 21, I do not have to rush things. Today I live a phase that I'm a reserve and seeking ownership in my club. I'm looking for a space against a guy who is the club's top scorer, Aguero, who has helped a lot.

"I'm working day by day and trying to recover my space. I had an injury two weeks ago and I was 10 days off. And now coming back, I'm trying to recover, it's a decisive phase, I want to help my team to win the title."

Jesus has scored 17 goals this season, although he got a significant portion of them in just two games. Three came in a 6-0 UEFA Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk and four in the 9-0 thrashing against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup.

He has only made 18 starts in all competitions, though, so it's still an impressive tally overall.

As he noted, he's also competing with Sergio Aguero for the solitary centre-forward slot in the team, and the Argentinian has scored 28 times in this campaign.

Following Aguero's hat-trick against Arsenal, Argentinian football expert Roy Nemer was reminded of speculation that he would leave City following manager Pep Guardiola's arrival:

Aguero has remained a key part of Guardiola's plans, though, and improved aspects of his game to better meet the coach's demands.

What's more, Jesus perhaps isn't ready to assume his mantle, yet.

He was made Brazil's first-choice centre-forward for the 2018 FIFA World Cup ahead of Liverpool's Roberto Firmino by manager Tite. He started all five of the Selecao's matches in Russia but failed to find the net, with the team losing to Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Jesus has successfully moved on from that difficult period, though:

"It weighs nothing on me today, but it was very difficult to assimilate. My family and friends have helped a lot.

"I do not live this moment today because of my poor form, but because of the great phase of Aguero.

"When I play I help the team. In the post-Cup I still thought a lot, it was my most difficult moment as a player. But I overcame it, I worked, I conquered my space again. That shook me only at the beginning of the season, has not shaken for a long time."

He's back with Brazil for the international break:

Jesus scored in his first appearance for Brazil following the World Cup, so he won't have that pressure on his shoulders in their upcoming fixtures against Panama and Czech Republic.

He's still in the early stages of his career, and adding to his 25 Selecao caps will be valuable experience that will also help in his efforts at City.

Aguero will be 31 in June, so while he's still got plenty of time left in him at the top level, Jesus can expect to receive more opportunities with the Sky Blues in the coming years.

By the time Aguero retires or moves on, Jesus will be at or approaching his prime, and he'll likely be ready to lead the line.