Knicks Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Frank Ntilikina

Frank Ntilikina is eyeing a return to action for the New York Knicks this week after being sidelined for 23 games due to a strained groin.

But it may be all for naught.

According to report by Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Knicks general manager Scott Perry reached out to the Atlanta Hawks front office to test the waters for interest in the Frenchman before the trade deadline last month.

The Hawks didn't bite, largely because they're covered at the point with Trae Young, but that doesn't mean Perry, who joined New York after the former No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft was selected, won't look to move him this summer.

That means these last 11 games for the Knicks could be very telling for Ntilikina.

He was cleared to practice on Tuesday with the Knicks' G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, and could possibly suit up for the former as early as today's game against the Utah Jazz.

A lot has changed since Ntilikina's been out, though.

New York traded fan favorite and best player Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks and brought in guard Dennis Smith Jr. and center DeAndre Jordan.

Additionally, head coach David Fizdale has leaned on Emmanuel Mudiay at the point, which will make it tough for Ntilikina to see enough meaningful minutes to make an impact.

To date, the 6'6" floor general has only played 119 games and averaged just 5.9 points and 3.1 assists per outing.

His best game this season came in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets, when he scored 18 points, while shooting 7-for-11 from the floor and 4-for-4 from behind the arc.

When asked about Ntilikina's future with the team while on The Michael Kay Show, Knicks owner James Dolan was unclear.

"We don’t know how good Frank’s going to be and who else they would’ve chosen," Dolan said. "I don’t have that information."



The jury may still be out on Ntilikina, but the second-year point doesn't have a stellar past with Fizdale, who benched him back in December in favor of Trey Burke during a 109-95 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Frank has been struggling and Trey is back, so let’s take a look at it,” Fizdale told Roger Rubin of Newsday. "That’s kind of what I’ve been doing with these guys: When one guy hits a certain amount of gas where he is struggling, the next guy is up and let’s give them a look.

"It’ll never be a permanent thing. Frank is very important to us and we just have to find a way to just get that confidence back for him."

At the time, Ntilkina wasn't exactly happy with being in Fizdale's doghouse.

"I don’t know how long it will be [this time]," he told Marc Berman of The New York Post. "I can’t predict each and every game in the future. One thing I can do is get ready for each and every one — which I will do. Practice hard, get ready physically and mentally for the next game."

While Ntilkina will be available for the Jazz game, it's likely Fizdale will wait until he's practiced with the team on Thursday before putting him on the floor against the Denver Nuggets.

But is 10 meaningless games down the stretch enough to sway the Knicks' front office one way or another?

Stranger things have happened.

All Ntilkina can do is come out, play that hard-nosed defense he's known for and let the chips fall where they may.

And if New York can't swing a deal for him, they still may decide to not to pick up his fourth-year option for the 2020-21 season.

