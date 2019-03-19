Kobe Bryant Meets Fan Liu Zhe Who Returned Star's Stolen High School Jersey

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

A good deed does not go unrewarded when it's done with Mamba Mentality.

Kobe Bryant met with Liu Zhe, the Chinese fan who unknowingly purchased a stolen Bryant jersey and returned it to Lower Merion High School, during his trip to China this week.

"I asked Kobe, 'Do you remember me?'" Liu told ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "He told me, 'Yes, thank you for returning the jersey. You did a great thing.'"

Liu bought a No. 33 Lower Merion jersey online for roughly $2,000 in October. That same jersey had been stolen from the school in 2017.

Liu contacted "a representative for Lower Merion's basketball team through its Instagram account" and informed them he purchased the jersey, per McMenamin. He initially wanted to return the jersey to Bryant in person during the future Hall of Famer's trip to China, but Lower Merion asked that he return it via mail.

Liu complied and did not ask for any compensation.

"What I did was my 'Mamba mentality,'" Liu told McMenamin.

Bryant was in China as part of a promotional tour for his children's book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.