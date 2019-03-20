NBA Draft Order 2019: Updated Selection List and Mock Draft for Round 1

Chris Seward/Associated Press

The majority of the buzz surrounding the 2019 NBA draft involves Duke freshman Zion Williamson.

The forward with otherworldly talent is expected to take the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament by storm before starring in the NBA.

While Williamson is the clear-cut favorite to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick, he isn't the only star expected to lead his team deep into March Madness.

A few other projected lottery picks should step into the spotlight over the next few weeks, which should, in turn, generate more buzz about the players beneath Williamson on draft boards.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: RJ Barrett, SF, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Cam Reddish, SF, Duke

5. Atlanta Hawks: Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Gonzaga

6. Memphis Grizzlies: De'Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

7. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

8. Washington Wizards: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

10. Los Angeles Lakers: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri

11. Charlotte Hornets: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

12. Minnesota Timberwolves: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

13. Orlando Magic: Keldon Johnson, SF, Kentucky

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

15. Miami Heat: Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges CSP (France)

16. Brooklyn Nets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

17. Detroit Pistons: KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford

18. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Naz Reid, C, LSU

19. Utah Jazz: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

20. San Antonio Spurs: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Daniel Gafford, PF/C, Arkansas

22. Boston Celtics: Jaxson Hayes, PF/C, Texas

23. Portland Trailblazers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

24. Indiana Pacers: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): Goga Bitadze, C, Buducnost (Montenegro)

28. Golden State Warriors: P.J. Washington, PF, Kentucky

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Talen Horton-Tucker, PF, Iowa State

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

Draft order based on records following Monday's NBA games.

Will The Knicks Be Able To Land Zion?

If this was any year before 2019, the New York Knicks would be in great shape to land the No. 1 overall pick.

But with the changes to the lottery system, in which the teams with the three worst records have a 14 percent chance to earn the No. 1 pick, the Knicks have worse odds to sit atop the draft order.

Even if the Knicks lose the remainder of their games, they won't change their odds of landing the top selection, as they'll just reaffirm their status alongside the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers as teams with the top odds to win the lottery.

Although they've been able to draft solid players like Kristaps Porzingis, Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox in the lottery, the Knicks haven't picked in the top three since they selected Patrick Ewing first overall in 1985.

In the time since the Knicks took Ewing, the Cavaliers have picked first on five occasions, while the Suns won the lottery a year ago.

If Williamson lands with the Knicks, they'd be on track to reverse years of misfortune, but they're going to have to wait until the lottery to see if all the losing was worth it.

Hunter Should Boost Draft Stock During Virginia's March Madness Run

A year ago, we weren't able to watch De'Andre Hunter's talents on college basketball's biggest stage, as he was hurt during Virginia's first-round loss to UMBC.

As the Cavaliers embark on their 2019 NCAA tournament run, Hunter is one of the most important players on the roster.

Hunter also has the most NBA potential on the Virginia roster, which is something opposing coaches are already aware of.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie asked a few college coaches about Hunter, and most of them had nothing but praise for the sophomore.

"He's amazing. If I'm in the lottery, I'm drooling over De'Andre Hunter. If you need a role player that can defend, that can do all the little stuff, not have an ego, show up to work everyday, work his butt off, take Hunter," an anonymous coach told Vecenie.

Hunter averages 15.1 points, five rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, and he's eclipsed the 20-point mark on four occasions since the start of February.

If Hunter continues to progress, and Virginia makes it into the second weekend of the competition, he should have an opportunity to impress in front of more NBA personnel.

If things go right for Hunter, he could find himself in the top 10, and possibly as high as the top five, when June rolls around.

