James Harden Passes Stephen Curry for Most 3-Point Shot Attempts in a Season

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard James Harden passed Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry on Tuesday for the most single-season three-point attempts, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.

Harden, who scored 31 points in a 121-105 road win against the Atlanta Hawks, broke Curry's record with his 887th attempt (eighth on the evening).

Harden's record is symbolic of the league's three-point trend. Attempts from beyond the arc have gone up every year since 2010-11, and this season marks the first time that teams are averaging more than 30 three-pointers per game (31.7, heading into Tuesday night).

Three-point attempts have also doubled in the past 15 seasons, as teams shot 15.8 per game in 2004-05.

The Rockets have been ahead of the curve on that front for a while, as they've been first or second in three-point attempts since 2012-13. They lead the league with 44.7 per game this year, which would crush the previous NBA high of 42.3 they set in 2017-18.

Houston has shot more than 40 threes per game since 2016-17, which coincides with when head coach Mike D'Antoni took over. The Rockets finished with 55-27 and 65-17 records in their first two seasons under D'Antoni, and they are third in the Western Conference this year with a a 45-26 mark.

Eight of the top 10 teams in three-point attempts are currently in the top eight of their respective conferences' standings, with the defending champion Golden State Warriors among them. The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, who are the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, are also in that group.

Don't be surprised if more individual and team three-point attempt records fall around this time next year.