Report: Former Raiders QB AJ McCarron Agrees to Contract with Texans

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, left, meets with Oakland Raiders quarterback AJ McCarron, right, during practice before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Houston Texans and free-agent quarterback AJ McCarron reportedly are "finalizing a deal," where he'll serve as the backup to Deshaun Watson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Tuesday, though no terms of the deal have been reported at this time.

McCarron, 28, visited the Texans on Monday after being released by the Oakland Raiders last week, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. He played the 2018 campaign in Oakland after being traded by the Buffalo Bills, who originally signed him to a two-year, $10 million deal last offseason.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

