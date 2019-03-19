Report: Former Raiders QB AJ McCarron Agrees to Contract with Texans

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Houston Texans and free-agent quarterback AJ McCarron reportedly are "finalizing a deal," where he'll serve as the backup to Deshaun Watson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Tuesday, though no terms of the deal have been reported at this time.

McCarron, 28, visited the Texans on Monday after being released by the Oakland Raiders last week, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. He played the 2018 campaign in Oakland after being traded by the Buffalo Bills, who originally signed him to a two-year, $10 million deal last offseason.

