Doc Rivers Shoots Down Lakers Head Coach Rumors: 'I'm Going Nowhere'

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers emphatically denied rumors that he would bolt for the Lakers, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

"I'm going nowhere," Rivers said. The Clippers coach also said he and team owner Steve Ballmer have agreed to an extension.

The Lakers rumors originated from NBA columnist Peter Vecsey (formerly of the New York Post), who wrote on his Patreon page (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll) that "[Rivers] almost always has wanted to leash the Lakers. In conversations over the years, Doc frequently expressed an ardent ambition to coach either them, or the Knicks before retiring, if for no other motivation than their worldwide brands."

