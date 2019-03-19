Doc Rivers Shoots Down Lakers Head Coach Rumors: 'I'm Going Nowhere'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Head coach Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers urges on his players in the first half during the NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center on March 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Clippers defeated the Nets 119-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers emphatically denied rumors that he would bolt for the Lakers, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

"I'm going nowhere," Rivers said. The Clippers coach also said he and team owner Steve Ballmer have agreed to an extension.

The Lakers rumors originated from NBA columnist Peter Vecsey (formerly of the New York Post), who wrote on his Patreon page (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll) that "[Rivers] almost always has wanted to leash the Lakers. In conversations over the years, Doc frequently expressed an ardent ambition to coach either them, or the Knicks before retiring, if for no other motivation than their worldwide brands."

       

