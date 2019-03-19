Real Madrid vs. Chelsea Announce Fiesta Corozon Classic Legends Match

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 11: Florentino Perez President of Real Madrid looks on at the announcement of Zinedine Zidane as new Real Madrid head coach at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Chelsea will meet in a legends match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on June 23.

The teams will field a number of former playing stars, with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez confirming the charity game.

According to the club's official website, the event will represent the 10th edition of Real's Corazon Classic Match in aid of the club's foundation.

Speaking during a ceremony to mark the confirmation of the match, Perez spoke about his club's dedication to the event:

"This event has already become a traditional and endearing appointment. It is a commitment by the world of football to solidarity and with the strength of this sport to unite people. This stadium, which has seen the best players in history, gets together every year the legends of the best football clubs in the world. And next Sunday June 23 there will be the chance to generate enthusiasm and hope for many children who experience injustices and inequalities. Real Madrid legends and Chelsea Legends will play a game that will surely be unforgettable for those of us who love this sport."

Raul, Roberto Carlos and Steve McManaman are expected to take the field for the hosts, with Marcel Desailly, Eidur Gudjohnsen and Michael Essien ready to play for the visitors from Stamford Bridge.

