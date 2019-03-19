Chelsea's Eden Hazard Talks Distractions Amid Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Eden Hazard has said he will not be drawn on his Chelsea future despite having just a year of his current deal remaining at the end of the campaign.

According to Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Metro), the attacker refused to comment on rumours of a move away after reported interest from Real Madrid.

"At the moment there’s nobody waiting for me. We still have two important months with Chelsea. We can win the Europa League. We have to win the Europa League or we have to finish in the top four to play in the Champions League. I am only thinking about that (last two months with Chelsea), not about what might happen in two, three, four months. I don’t know. We will see."

Per Metro, Chelsea have offered the Belgian £300,000 a week to stay at Stamford Bridge, but Hazard has so far refused to sign new terms.

Dominic Fifield of the Guardian reported Hazard desires a switch to Los Blancos after Zinedine Zidane once again took the reins of the club as manager. Real have reportedly "formalised" their approach for the attacker, with Chelsea expected to ask for approximately £100 million for the superstar.

Hazard has been the Blues' best player this season once again, but there has been a lack of spark in his play since Christmas.

Current Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri has struggled to settle on a system which gets the best from his players, and Hazard has suffered as a result.

However, the 28-year-old has remained productive, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in the Premier League this term.

A move to Real would be the logical next step for the player. Hazard has been hugely successful in English football and the challenge in Spain would suit him at this stage in his career.