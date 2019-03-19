Cowboys Rumors: Eric Berry Leaves Without Contract, Expected to Visit More Teams

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Free agent safety Eric Berry has reportedly finished his visit with the Dallas Cowboys without a contract.

On Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reported Berry is done meeting with the NFC East team and will schedule visits with other potential destinations across the league.

This comes after the Kansas City Chiefs released Berry this offseason following nine years with the team that selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 draft.

It is no secret the Cowboys need to upgrade the safety position if they are going to defend their NFC East crown.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com first reported Berry was visiting with the team and said there is "a need there," while K.D. Drummond of USA Today’s Cowboys Wire called the strong safety position an "essential" need because Dallas has to "replace Jeff Heath at any and all costs."

Pro Football Focus graded Heath as the 81st-best safety in the league in 2018.

The Cowboys were connected to Earl Thomas at times this offseason, but he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. While Berry doesn't have a Super Bowl trophy on his resume like Thomas, he is still a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who would fit in nicely on the back end of the Dallas defense.

He brings a ball-hawking presence at his best and can deliver big hits in the middle of the field against the pass or run.

While he is just 30 years old, there are durability concerns after he played a mere three combined regular-season games the last two years. Berry ruptured his Achilles in 2017, and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in September he was dealing with a Haglund's deformity in his Achilles, which is a painful bone spur that digs into the tissue.

Still, Berry has a track record of success and was on the field for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game when they lost to the New England Patriots. He remains one of the best players still available on the market.