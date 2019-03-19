Kentucky's PJ Washington in Boot Before March Madness; Injury Not Serious

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 19, 2019

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - MARCH 09: PJ Washington #25 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on in the second half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena on March 09, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Two days before the start of the 2019 NCAA men's tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats are dealing with an injury to leading scorer PJ Washington. 

Per The Athletic's Kyle Tucker, Washington has been in a walking boot since Sunday with an injury that's not believed to be serious or season-ending. 

Washington only played 20 minutes in Kentucky's 82-78 loss to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals Saturday. 

It's unclear when Washington might have injured himself. The sophomore star was playing in the closing stretch against the Vols, even putting Kentucky up by one point on a putback dunk with just over one minute remaining.

Washington led the Wildcats with 14.8 points and 7.6 assists per game and shot 41.9 percent from three-point range this season.

Opening the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, Kentucky will begin its quest for an NCAA title against Abilene Christian at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET. 

Related

    Marcus Lee joins the Kentucky Alumni TBT team

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    Marcus Lee joins the Kentucky Alumni TBT team

    Nick Roush
    via Kentucky Sports Radio

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📝

    Ranking top 75 prospects heading into March Madness

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📝

    Ranking top 75 prospects heading into March Madness

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Power-Ranking All 68 Tourney Teams 📈

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Power-Ranking All 68 Tourney Teams 📈

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Get to Know the Wofford Terriers

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Get to Know the Wofford Terriers

    Mid-Major Madness
    via Mid-Major Madness