Kentucky's PJ Washington in Boot Before March Madness; Injury Not Serious

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Two days before the start of the 2019 NCAA men's tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats are dealing with an injury to leading scorer PJ Washington.

Per The Athletic's Kyle Tucker, Washington has been in a walking boot since Sunday with an injury that's not believed to be serious or season-ending.

Washington only played 20 minutes in Kentucky's 82-78 loss to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals Saturday.

It's unclear when Washington might have injured himself. The sophomore star was playing in the closing stretch against the Vols, even putting Kentucky up by one point on a putback dunk with just over one minute remaining.

Washington led the Wildcats with 14.8 points and 7.6 assists per game and shot 41.9 percent from three-point range this season.

Opening the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, Kentucky will begin its quest for an NCAA title against Abilene Christian at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET.