Dana White on Brock Lesnar's UFC Future, Kurt Angle and Sin Cara in WWE Roundup

White Talks Lesnar's Possible UFC Return

UFC President Dana White is of the belief Brock Lesnar eventually wants to return to UFC to face UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

In an interview with Megan Olivi for UFC's YouTube channel, White said both Lesnar and Cormier want the fight to happen:

"I think both guys really want it, Cormier wants it bad. I know Cormier wants it bad, and Brock wants it bad," White said. "So, when two fighters want to fight each other as bad as these two do, I think it's going to happen."

White also expressed hope Lesnar will contact him during the summer, saying, "Brock Lesnar is doing his thing with WWE. One of the things about Brock Lesnar is, when that guy is ready to fight, he is not shy. He will call me and he will let me know. To be honest with you, I'm hoping to hear from that guy this summer."

A fight between Lesnar and Cormier was teased after Cormier's win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July when Lesnar entered the Octagon and pushed Cormier.

Lesnar has not fought for UFC since UFC 200 in 2016. Lesnar was initially ruled the winner over Mark Hunt by unanimous decision, but it was changed to a no-contest when Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene.

After re-entering the drug testing pool, Lesnar is eligible to fight at any time.

Currently, Lesnar is under contract with WWE, and he is the reigning universal champion. At WrestleMania 35, he will defend the title against Seth Rollins in one of the top matches.

Lesnar was under contract with WWE the last time he returned to UFC to fight, so it is possible he could be given WWE's blessing to fight again if he decides he wants to clash with Cormier.

Giovanna Angle Deletes Tweets on WrestleMania Match

Wrestling fans across the internet were less than enthused when Kurt Angle announced Baron Corbin as his WrestleMania retirement match opponent on Monday's episode of Raw, and that included Angle's wife, Giovanna.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Giovanna Angle deleted a pair of tweets that referenced Kurt's WrestleMania match.

In response to WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross calling the match "underwhelming," Giovanna responded by tweeting, "Very." Giovanna also tweeted, "The fans chanting We want Cena.... we feel ya!"

After deleting those tweets, Giovanna tweeted a more positive message regarding Kurt's upcoming clash with Corbin:

Kurt took to Instagram following the announcement and acknowledged the backlash surrounding Corbin being his final opponent:

"My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan's perspective... BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage of them all.... and I Hope you can share this moment/accomplishment with me on April 7th. Baron is a legit tough guy. It won't be easy but it never is."

Angle made the announcement prior to beating Chad Gable on Raw as part of his retirement tour. Corbin wrestled later in the night against Apollo Crews, who lost to Angle one week earlier. In shocking fashion, Crews beat Corbin with a small package.

While Angle facing Corbin makes sense from a storyline perspective since Corbin helped orchestrate Angle's ouster as Raw general manager, it isn't the type of send-off fans have in mind for one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time.

Corbin's loss to Crews suggests WWE has something up its sleeve, though, with Corbin potentially being removed from the match in favor of someone else.

John Cena and The Undertaker are two fellow legends who don't yet have a WrestleMania opponent, and either one of them would likely be embraced as Angle's final opponent given his history with both of them.

Sin Cara Denies New Contract Report

Sin Cara took to Twitter on Monday to contradict a report he agreed to a new contract with WWE.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported Monday that Sin Cara agreed to a three-year extension with WWE that would keep him with the company through 2022.

In response, Sin Cara tweeted that he had not signed a new deal:

Sin Cara's tweet was a play on a tweet AJ Styles sent earlier. Styles tweeted that he had re-signed with WWE along with a photo of his new puppy:

Sin Cara debuted on the WWE main roster in 2011 as an impostor version of Sin Cara. He later worked under the name Hunico but then took over the Sin Cara gimmick on a full-time basis when the original Sin Cara was released.

Along with Kalisto, Sin Cara is a one-time NXT champion, although his role on the main roster has been small in recent years.

Sin Cara has been out since August 2018 with a knee injury, but if he is closing in on a new deal, he can provide some depth on SmackDown Live when he does return.

