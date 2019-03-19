Ex-Auburn Coach Chuck Person Pleads Guilty to Bribery Conspiracy in NCAA Probe

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Chuck Person exits the Federal Courthouse in Manhattan on October 10, 2017 in New York City. Several people associated with NCAA Basketball have been charged as part of a corruption ring. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Former Auburn Tigers men's basketball assistant coach Chuck Person has pled guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN). 

"Yes, ma'am," Person responded when asked by Judge Loretta Preska if he was guilty, per the New York Post's Kenneth Garger and Andrew Denney.

Person was scheduled to go to trial in June for his role in the college basketball corruption scandal but will instead have a sentencing hearing July 9.

The 54-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty to six felony charges that included bribery, solicitation of bribes, wire fraud and travel act conspiracy. However, ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported last Friday that the ex-coach had decided to change his plea.

Person is being accused of accepting $91,500 in bribes in exchange for leading NBA-caliber players to sign with certain financial advisors. He also allegedly helped facilitate thousands of dollars, $11,000 in one case, to players' families.

Garger and Denney noted Person faces 24 to 30 months in prison and will be required to forfeit his profits. 

Person served as an assistant at Auburn from 2014 to 2017 before being fired following his indictment in November 2017. He also spent 14 years in the NBA as a player and more than a decade as an assistant coach around the league.

