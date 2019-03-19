PSG Wins Appeal Against UEFA over Monitoring of Transfer, Wage Spending

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2019

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, PSG's Neymar reacts after he missed a goal opportunity during the French Cup soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Neymar will need further tests next week to determine how best to treat his latest right foot injury, sustained in a French Cup game against Strasbourg last Tuesday Jan. 15, 2019, and to assess how long he will be out for. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Michel Euler/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain have won an appeal against UEFA's financial fair play sanctions on the club.

The governing body had punished the Ligue 1 champions after reviewing transfers and player wages.

According to the Associated Pressthe Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favour of PSG after UEFA attempted to reopen a case against the club.

Football writer Tariq Panja shared CAS's media release and explained the latest state of play:

PSG's finances from 2017-18 have also been scrutinised by UEFA, but the latest CAS ruling does not cover that investigation. The French champions saw the arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during that 12-month period.

Neymar signed for PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee of £200 million (€222 million). The transfer was the most high-profile switch in football history and displayed PSG's strength in attracting the greatest talent on the planet.

Mbappe arrived from Monaco on loan after impressing in Ligue 1 and Europe and made his transfer permanent the following summer.

Related

    Mourinho's 2006 'How to Stop Messi' Notes Leaked

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho's 2006 'How to Stop Messi' Notes Leaked

    via Mail Online

    Bernardo Hypes Man City's Quadruple Chances

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bernardo Hypes Man City's Quadruple Chances

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Van Dijk Trolls Babel Over Goal vs. Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Van Dijk Trolls Babel Over Goal vs. Liverpool

    Football (soccer) greatest goals and highlights | 101 Great Goals
    via Football (soccer) greatest goals and highlights | 101 Great Goals

    De Bruyne Joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Bruyne Joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report