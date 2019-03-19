PSG Wins Appeal Against UEFA over Monitoring of Transfer, Wage Spending

PSG Wins Appeal Against UEFA over Monitoring of Transfer, Wage SpendingMarch 19, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain have won an appeal against UEFA's financial fair play sanctions on the club.
The governing body had punished the Ligue 1 champions after reviewing transfers and player wages.
According to the Associated Press, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favour of PSG after UEFA attempted to reopen a case against the club.
Football writer Tariq Panja shared CAS's media release and explained the latest state of play:
tariq panja @tariqpanja
PSG win case against UEFA’s FFP appeal of perceived lenient decision last summer ... Doesn’t stop current review of club (which covers Mbappe/Neymar transfers) though https://t.co/VmldpntCXr
PSG's finances from 2017-18 have also been scrutinised by UEFA, but the latest CAS ruling does not cover that investigation. The French champions saw the arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during that 12-month period.
Neymar signed for PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee of £200 million (€222 million). The transfer was the most high-profile switch in football history and displayed PSG's strength in attracting the greatest talent on the planet.
Mbappe arrived from Monaco on loan after impressing in Ligue 1 and Europe and made his transfer permanent the following summer.
