Browns News: CB Phillip Gaines Signs New Contract with Cleveland

Browns News: CB Phillip Gaines Signs New Contract with ClevelandMarch 19, 2019
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
The Cleveland Browns have re-signed cornerback Phillip Gaines, the team announced Tuesday.
Cleveland claimed Gaines off waivers from the Buffalo Bills in November.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
