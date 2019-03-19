Browns News: CB Phillip Gaines Signs New Contract with Cleveland

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 25: Phillip Gaines #33 of the Cleveland Browns in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cleveland won 35-20. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have re-signed cornerback Phillip Gaines, the team announced Tuesday.

Cleveland claimed Gaines off waivers from the Buffalo Bills in November.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

