Joachim Low Says He Has to Show Germany Players 'We Fully Trust Them'

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/Getty Images

Germany manager Joachim Low has said he wants to convey a feeling of trust in his players after he axed Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels from the side.

The World Cup-winning trio from 2014 were told earlier in March they will not feature under him again:

Per Reuters' Karolos Grohmann (via MailOnline), Low said:

"We are now face a new time, a new challenge. I have to give the team the feeling that we fully trust them.

"We have to give them the chance to develop, take over more responsibilities and also during a rough patch offer them solutions when they make mistakes so they have the trust to go into the next months."

Die Mannschaft take on Serbia in a friendly on Wednesday before facing the Netherlands in a 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifier on Sunday.

Germany are hoping to get 2019 off to a positive start after a disastrous 2018. Having failed to make it out of their group at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, they were relegated from their UEFA Nations League group, collecting just two points from four matches against France and the Netherlands.

Low detailed what he is hoping to see from his players this year:

"What is important is to have more tempo, more dynamism, more focus up front.

"I know how to deal with pressure. I can feel what it means in the current position. We have learned from setbacks. We now need to have a completely different attitude from the year 2018."

To that end, he has named a new-look squad packed with young talent, per Scouted Football:

Muller is only 29, while Boateng and Hummels are 30, so it seemed a little harsh to potentially end their international careers entirely.

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren disagreed with the decision:

The trio could still return to the Germany setup if a new manager takes over at some point, but until then Germany will be moving on without three of their biggest stars.

While they alone were not responsible for the national side's failings last year, the break does afford some younger players the opportunity to freshen things up.

The Netherlands took four points off Germany in the Nations League, so they're a tough opponent to begin their qualifying campaign against.

Die Mannschaft will need to take full advantage of their friendly against Serbia to find a new rhythm ahead of Sunday's match.