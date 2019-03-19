Ronda Rousey Thinks WWE Stars Would Be Fired for Making the Video She Did

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey referenced a "double standard" that may exist between her and other WWE Superstars in light of her YouTube video going viral last week.

In the latest edition of her Ronda on the Road series, Rousey expressed her belief that she received more leeway than her colleagues would have (discussion begins at 3:25 mark; warning: some language NSFW):

"I think they would have got fired [if they made a similar video], which might be one reason why maybe it's a double standard that's pissing people off," Rousey said.

Rousey was referencing a discussion she had during her previous Ronda on the Road episode that featured her talking about the scripted nature of professional wrestling (warning: some language NSFW):

"It wasn't a promo. [WWE] gave me other things to say; I didn't f--king say it. It's not a f--king promo. It's not an act. I'm not going out there and doing their f--king act anymore. They can say it's part of the act to try and save face to everybody else, but it's not an act. I'm going out there and doing whatever the hell I want," Rousey said. "And they can explain it however they want, but f--k 'em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I'm going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. 'Ohhhh, don't break kayfabe, Ronda!' Wrestling is scripted. It's made up. It's not real. None of those b---hes can f--king touch me. The end."

Prior to the release of that video, Rousey turned heel on Raw by denouncing the fans ahead of her Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35.

Rousey came to WWE last year as a beloved babyface, but the fans began to turn on her once she got involved with the hugely popular Lynch. Rather than ignoring the reactions, Rousey and WWE embraced the boos.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Rousey continued her transformation by viciously defeating Dana Brooke in a title match and assaulting referees and security with some help from her husband, Travis Browne.

With WrestleMania 35 less than three weeks away, Rousey's heel turn has added another layer of intrigue to what could be the first women's match to main event a WrestleMania.

