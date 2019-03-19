Bernardo Silva Says Manchester City Are Hoping for 'Special' Quadruple

Harry Trump/Getty Images

Bernardo Silva says he and his Manchester City team-mates are aiming to make this season "special" by winning the quadruple.

The Portugal international discussed the Sky Blues' aims after they kept their FA Cup hopes alive with a 3-2 comeback win against Swansea City on Saturday.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, he said:

"All the players feel that this season can be special.

"Last season was special in the way we won the Premier League; this season can be special because we've already won one competition, we're still playing for three.

"We can win three or lose all of them as well, so it will be very tough, so yeah, we know that the last month-and-a-half will be very tough.

"It will be crucial, to make something special and to try to write an important page in the history of this club, and that's what we'll try to do."

City have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season, while the win over Swansea propelled them into the FA Cup semi-final, in which they'll play Brighton & Hove Albion.

In the UEFA Champions League they'll face Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-final, while they're two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League with a game in hand and eight matches remaining.

Against Swansea, who are 15th in the Championship, Guardiola still named a side packed with first-team talent including the likes of Silva, David Silva, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus.

Goal's Sam Lee noted manager Pep Guardiola's caution:

The Sky Blues still found themselves two goals behind inside half an hour, though.

It was Bernardo who kick-started their comeback with a fine goal:

He and Sergio Aguero spoke about the possibility of a quadruple in their post-match interview with BT Sport's Des Kelly:

City are potentially just 180 minutes away from winning the FA Cup, and should they get past Brighton they'll have Wolverhampton Wanderers or Watford to contend with rather than one of their top-six Premier League rivals.

They still have to play Tottenham and Manchester United in a title race in which they're being pushed all the way by Liverpool, though, and they'll still have to get through two legs with Spurs and a semi-final against Ajax or Juventus to reach the Champions League final.

The Sky Blues have the quality and depth to cope with the demands of the coming months better than most, but there's a long way still to go in terms of the quadruple.