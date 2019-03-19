Biggest Missed Opportunities Thus Far in Road to WWE WrestleMania 35 Booking

Biggest Missed Opportunities Thus Far in Road to WWE WrestleMania 35 BookingMarch 19, 2019
As the biggest pay-per-view on the WWE calendar, WrestleMania provides the company's wrestlers with more opportunities than at any other time of the year to showcase their talents.
This year should be no different. With some major main event matches and the chance for some huge stories to be told, WrestleMania 35 will be a blockbuster event.
However, that doesn't mean WWE has done everything right on the road to the show on April 7.
Some stars have been neglected by missed booking opportunities that have seriously hampered their momentum going into the event—and that's a real disappointment.
Here's a look at the biggest missed opportunities thus far.
Giving Kurt Angle the Send-off He Deserves
Kurt Angle is wrestling the final match of his illustrious career in just a few weeks, and it just feels like any other match at the moment.
WWE should be making a huge deal out of his impending in-ring retirement, and while some may feel the segments on Raw each week teasing The Olympic Gold Medalist's opponent are doing that, it would have been far better to determine his opponent weeks ago.
It would have allowed Angle to tell one last story in a long-running feud and really give his career the send-off it deserves.
Who knows, that may happen now Baron Corbin is seemingly locked in to face the Olympian next month, but it feels like even that may change yet.
Not putting Angle into a full-time feud just feels like a huge missed opportunity.
Giving the NXT Call-Ups Proper WrestleMania Direction
There's been nothing wrong with seeing Ricochet and Aleister Black in action every week on Raw and SmackDown. Far from it, it's been fun.
But while those two have been in a somewhat sporadic feud over the Raw tag team titles, do fans know if any of the stars recently called up from NXT are going to be competing at WrestleMania 35?
Don't forget, Ricochet and Black came up alongside the likes of Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa, although it's understandable that plans for that duo may have changed in light of the latter's recent injury.
But what about EC3? Where has he been for the past few weeks?
It was so exciting to see a wave of NXT call-ups on the eve of Mania season. That was hopefully going to lead to some exciting matches and rivalries at the most important time of the year.
Instead, not one of the newcomers looks to have any direction whatsoever for The Show of Shows. And usually, that means a pretty low spot on the card or even being left off it altogether.
Giving Asuka the Spotlight She and Her Title Deserve
It's understandable that the Raw Women's Championship has captured plenty of the headlines when it comes to women's wrestling at WrestleMania 35.
However, that doesn't mean the SmackDown equivalent should be something of an afterthought, which is exactly what it feels like at the moment.
Asuka doesn't really look to have that much direction going into Mania, and there appear to be no plans for her yet. That's a disgrace.
Don't forget, it's only a couple of months since The Empress of Tomorrow was making Becky Lynch tap at the Royal Rumble, but since winning the title, she's had some real uninspiring runs. OK, Mandy Rose was a decent enough foe for Fastlane, but this is WrestleMania we're talking about.
Surely WWE can pull something out of the bag to ensure Asuka gets the spotlight she deserves. Because so far, they've definitely failed to do so.
Doing Nothing Significant with Braun Strowman...Again
It feels like we've been here before when it comes to Braun Strowman.
His WWE career, at least as a singles competitor, feels like a series of near-misses and disappointments, with the momentum he was carrying this time last year now a distant memory.
The Monster Among Men's last two segments on Raw have included him wrecking a car given to him by the cast of Saturday Night Live, before being Finn Balor's tag partner as part of his ongoing feud with Bobby Lashley.
Is Strowman really that much of an afterthought right now?
The one thing for him to fall back on is the opportunity to compete in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, but you'd argue that he really does deserve better than that.
With only two tapings of Raw left before Mania, time is running out for WWE to put together something meaningful for Strowman—if it hasn't run out already, that is.