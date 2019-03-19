Tammy Abraham Says He's 'Always Believed' in Chelsea First-Team Chances

Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

Tammy Abraham has said he's "always believed" he would be given his chance to succeed in Chelsea's first team and is targeting a breakthrough after he returns from a prolific season on loan at Aston Villa.

Abraham, 21, has scored 21 times in 31 Championship appearances for Villa this term and told Sky Sports News of his intention to finally make his mark at Stamford Bridge next season:

He said: "That's the aim going into next season. As a young kid, I've always believed I will play for Chelsea. I always believe that. I think I have the ability to. I just have to, when I get the opportunity, grab it with two hands."

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki leads the Championship scoring charts with 24 goals this season, while Sheffield United's Billy Sharp has 22 to his name, but Abraham is still in the race to finish as the division's top scorer.

Birmingham City forward Che Adams sits level 21 goals for the campaign, though Sky Sports Statto recently highlighted Abraham as the more efficient of the two:

The frontman joined Chelsea's academy at the age of seven and was a reliable scorer in their youth teams before going on loan to Bristol City in 2016-17, where he netted 26 goals in 48 games.

He was less productive when farmed out to Swansea City last season and only managed eight goals—five in the Premier League—as the Welsh outfit were relegated from the top flight.

Manager Maurizio Sarri has Gonzalo Higuain—on loan from Juventus—leading his line. Alvaro Morata is on loan at Atletico Madrid until the end of this season but may no longer be wanted at Chelsea, while Olivier Giroud's contract is due to expire in June.

The uncertainty over the future of that trio could lead to questions over Abraham's involvement, although he too has been linked with a permanent move away from west London, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, has broken into Chelsea's first team this season and recently received his first call-up to England's senior squad. Abraham was in a different age group to the winger coming up through the ranks at Stamford Bridge but backed his countryman to succeed:

"He was always coming into my house, we didn't really play together because he was a bit too young, but he was my brother's age. They're good mates.