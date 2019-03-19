Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Liverpool Are 'A Force to Be Reckoned With'

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold believes the Reds have become "a force to be reckoned with" following their 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday.

The Reds signed off for the international break with three wins in all competitions, with Premier League victories over Fulham and Burnley coming either side of a UEFA Champions League trip to Bayern Munich, where they won 3-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Per Goal's Neil Jones, he said:

"The full week was tough. We went down at home to Burnley, it was tough going to Bayern and then conceding a late equaliser at Fulham was tough. Mentally we've been put through a lot of tests this week, but we've come out with three wins, and that's all you can ask for from the lads.

"We're a force to be reckoned with."

Liverpool beat Burnley 4-2 at Anfield on 10 March, but they had to come back after Ashley Westwood put the Clarets in front after six minutes.

On Sunday, Sadio Mane broke the deadlock after a neat exchange with Roberto Firmino on 25 minutes in what was a largely one-sided affair.

Ryan Babel capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to equalise in the 74th minute, but shortly after Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico fouled Mane and James Milner tucked home the resulting penalty.

Alexander-Arnold paid tribute to Milner on Twitter, while David Lynch of the Evening Standard enjoyed the former's celebration at the final whistle:

Per Jones, the full-back believes the club has grown over the last few years under Jurgen Klopp:

"A few years ago we might have only won one of those games, we wouldn't have got the three points.

"But we're showing how much we're growing and how good a team we're becoming. [Fulham] is a tough place to come and at the business end of the season it's important to get wins—especially when you get tested and concede a goal.

"These are the ones that maybe go unnoticed during the season but they're vitally important for us. We'll probably look back at the end of the season and think that—whatever the outcome may be—that this game was important for us."

Sunday's win sent Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League by two points, with title rivals Manchester City in FA Cup action the day before.

Football journalist Melissa Reddy put the result in further context:

The Reds have had several stumbles recently—they've drawn four of their last eight league games—but it's clear they're far more resilient this season than in years gone by.

Liverpool are 13 points better off than they were at this stage last season, and the win took them past their final tally for that campaign in seven fewer matches.

Whether the Reds go on to win the title or not, they've shown an enormous improvement as a team.