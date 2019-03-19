Kylian Mbappe More Valuable Than Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar, Says Jose Mourinho

Frederic Stevens/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has said he thinks Kylian Mbappe already outranks Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar as the most valuable player in the world.

Mbappe joined PSG on loan in summer 2017, with a compulsory purchase price of €180 million set for summer 2018. The eventual fee saw him become the second-most-expensive player of all time, but Mourinho told beIN Sports on Monday (h/t Goal's Matt Dorman) that the Frenchman is top of the charts:

"For a player like Mbappe, when you speak about the future, you don't need to say what he's going to be like in five years' time, in 10 years' time. Just focus on now. He's absolutely incredible.

"I think going by his age and [and considering] the age of Cristiano, of Messi, [both] over 30, Neymar is 27... when you go to the market level and age is also a factor, I think he's the most valuable player in the world.

"In a hypothetical transfer, he's the most expensive player in football now.

"In terms of his qualities, [he is] unbelievable. One word is enough. It means everything."

The 20-year-old is contracted at the Parc des Princes until the summer of 2022 and boasts a sizeable cabinet of individual and team trophies, despite still being at the beginning of his career. He scored four goals for France as they ran to a 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph in Russia.

The youngster has a long road ahead if he's to catch up to Ronaldo and Messi in Ballon d'Or wins, with each holding five apiece. Mbappe spoke to AFP in November 2018 and said the duo were still the best in the world:

The CIES Football Observatory published a post in November that reported Mbappe had overtaken Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as the world's most valuable player, then rated at €216.5 million. However, that figure has since increased to €223.7 million.

Kane (six) was the only player to score more goals at the 2018 World Cup than Mbappe, who has found the back of the net 51 times in 78 appearances for PSG and has already earned 28 senior caps for his country.

He has shown no nerves on the biggest stages and led his team to a 2-0 victory over Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League last 16, even in Neymar's absence (U.S. only):

Mbappe failed to net in the second leg as PSG lost 3-1 and were knocked out on away goals, although the absences of forwards Neymar and Edinson Cavani didn't help their hopes.

France manager Didier Deschamps also praised his teenage star for his calm demeanour within the national team at such a young age:

"He has such abilities that he may face some tough challenges on the pitch. He's ready to deal with that kind of thing.

"I cannot say that he had disproportionate reactions so far. He reacts because it's never pleasant.

"He deals well with those situations though. He's used to it. It's something he has experienced since the beginning of his career and he will be subjected to this his entire career because of what he's able to do on the pitch."

Sportswriter Chris Winterburn recently compared Mbappe with another great of the sport:

Neymar moved to Paris in 2017 when Mbappe initially joined the club on loan, and it speaks volumes of the latter's unique quality that he's risen to become their poster child despite the Brazilian's presence.

PSG have already made the former AS Monaco maestro one of the most expensive footballers in the world, but Mourinho thinks Mbappe is already the most valuable to boot.