Watch Ronda Rousey, UFC's Travis Browne Attack Security After Match on WWE Raw

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE potentially added yet another layer to the ongoing feud between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, as Rousey's husband, Travis Browne, involved himself in Raw Monday night.

Following her win over Dana Brooke, Rousey started fighting with WWE security personnel. Browne, who last fought in UFC, took a shot at one security member from his ringside seat.

Given his mixed martial arts background, Browne would be a natural to make the jump to professional wrestling. During an interview with TMZ Sports last July, he said he was down for teaming with Rousey in a tag team match.

With just under three weeks until WrestleMania 35 on April 7, it seems doubtful Browne will be stepping inside a WWE ring anytime soon.

Rousey may be headed for an extended break herself. She didn't confirm or deny in a January interview with ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne whether she intends to step away from WWE to start a family with Browne.

Perhaps Monday was more about planting the seeds of what's to come further down the line, much like how Rousey's appearance at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 set the stage for her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble.