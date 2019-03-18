Video: Antonio Brown Drops Raiders Hype Video with Derek Carr, Jon Gruden

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Antonio Brown's drama-filled days with the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the past, and he's ready to "get to work" with the Oakland Raiders.

Brown dropped a hype video on Monday that captures him running routes and catching passes from Derek Carr. It also features Raiders fans who are clearly excited about their team's addition and head coach Jon Gruden calling him the "best wide receiver in football."

Oakland landed Brown by giving the Steelers a third-round and a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

It is difficult to argue with Gruden's assertion seeing as how Brown has finished with more than 1,200 receiving yards in each of the last six years and led the league with 15 touchdown catches in 2018. The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro has also led the league in catches and receiving yards twice during his career.

He is the featured part of a revamped Raiders' passing attack that will also include the newly signed Tyrell Williams.

If they thrive together, Oakland figures to drastically improve on last season's 4-12 record and last-place finish in the AFC West.