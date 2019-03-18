Colts Rumors: Ex-Eagles RB Jay Ajayi to Visit Indianapolis on Wednesday

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Jay Ajayi will reportedly visit the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported the team's plan to host Ajayi and noted he will likely need a physical before any offer. The running back suffered a torn ACL last October, which limited his 2018 season with the Philadelphia Eagles to just four games.

The 25-year-old also suffered a torn ACL in college, and knee problems caused him to drop to the fifth round of the 2015 draft. Any lingering issues could prevent him from getting a new contract—or at least limit his guaranteed earnings.

When healthy, Ajayi is an impact player who earned a Pro Bowl selection when he rushed for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns with the Miami Dolphins in 2016. After he was traded to the Eagles during the 2017 season, he helped provide offensive balance as the team earned its first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Although he saw limited touches in 2018, Ajayi still averaged 4.1 yards per carry and rushed for three touchdowns.

That type of production would help provide the Colts with further depth at running back alongside Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. Given his experience during the regular season and playoffs, Ajayi could assist Indianapolis on a deep postseason run in 2019.