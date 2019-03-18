Ex-Vikings Safety Andrew Sendejo, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed safety Andrew Sendejo to a one-year deal to bolster the depth at the back end of their secondary.

Sendejo played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2010 and was with the Minnesota Vikings the past eight seasons. He played just five games in 2018 and was placed on injured reserve in November with a groin injury.

He tallied 27 tackles and a pass defended last year but is not far removed from a career year in 2017 with 80 total tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defended.

Five of his six career interceptions came between 2015 and 2017, and he is someone who can also play closer to the line of scrimmage in the box and provide support against talented running backs.

Sendejo had four tackles in the NFC Championship Game against his new team in January 2018 and an interception in the Vikings’ previous playoff win over the New Orleans Saints.

While the Eagles have Malcolm Jenkins, Avonte Maddox, Rodney McLeod and Deiondre' Hall as options who can all play the safety position, Sendejo provides veteran depth with postseason experience for a team looking to return to the playoffs for the third year in a row.