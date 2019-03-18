Look: Johnny Manziel Practices with AAF's Memphis Express for 1st Time

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel is officially part of Memphis Express after practicing with the Alliance of American Football team Monday.

Manziel signed with Memphis on Saturday after he was claimed by the 1-5 team on waivers. This came just a couple of weeks after being removed from the Canadian Football League for violating his contract.

While his ultimate goal is likely to return to the NFL, the AAF provides the former Heisman Trophy winner with a chance to play professional football in the United States for the first time since 2015 with the Cleveland Browns.

Additionally, there is an opportunity for immediate playing time after starter Zach Mettenberger suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's game.

Brandon Silvers replaced Mettenberger on the field and former New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberger is also on the roster. However, the team could use this opportunity to see what type of contributions Manziel can provide.