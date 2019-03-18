Report: Ex-Bulls HC Fred Hoiberg Expected to Be 'Frontrunner' for Nebraska Job

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg gestures to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

Former Iowa Cyclones and Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg is reportedly the frontrunner for the Nebraska Cornhuskers job if current coach Tim Miles is fired, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. 

On Friday, Nebraska's athletic director Bill Moos said the school would make its evaluations on the program—which ostensibly includes determining Miles' future—once the season is over, per the Associated Press. The Cornhuskers are set to play in the NIT on Wednesday.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

