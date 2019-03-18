Report: Ex-Bulls HC Fred Hoiberg Expected to Be 'Frontrunner' for Nebraska Job

David Banks/Associated Press

Former Iowa Cyclones and Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg is reportedly the frontrunner for the Nebraska Cornhuskers job if current coach Tim Miles is fired, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

On Friday, Nebraska's athletic director Bill Moos said the school would make its evaluations on the program—which ostensibly includes determining Miles' future—once the season is over, per the Associated Press. The Cornhuskers are set to play in the NIT on Wednesday.

