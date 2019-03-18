Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Packers WR Randall Cobb to Visit Dallas

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Randall Cobb is reportedly visiting with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Cobb, 28, caught 38 passes for 383 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 for the Green Bay Packers.

It was a down year for Cobb, who only appeared in nine games because of a hamstring injury.

In his prime, he had three seasons with at least 75 receptions, 800 receiving yards and six touchdowns, though he could never quite replicate his 2014 campaign (91 receptions, 1,287 yards, 12 touchdowns).

Still, he is effective out of the slot, a position of need for the Cowboys after Cole Beasley signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys also declined Terrance Williams' option this offseason.

Amari Cooper is locked in as the team's No. 1, while Michael Gallup and Allen Hurns are options on the outside, but Beasley was a playmaker out of the slot.

With many of the top slot options already signed, like Adam Humphries and Jamison Crowder, Cobb is arguably the top player remaining for that role.