Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Packers WR Randall Cobb to Visit Dallas

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 30: Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Randall Cobb is reportedly visiting with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Cobb, 28, caught 38 passes for 383 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 for the Green Bay Packers.

It was a down year for Cobb, who only appeared in nine games because of a hamstring injury.

In his prime, he had three seasons with at least 75 receptions, 800 receiving yards and six touchdowns, though he could never quite replicate his 2014 campaign (91 receptions, 1,287 yards, 12 touchdowns).

Still, he is effective out of the slot, a position of need for the Cowboys after Cole Beasley signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys also declined Terrance Williams' option this offseason.

Amari Cooper is locked in as the team's No. 1, while Michael Gallup and Allen Hurns are options on the outside, but Beasley was a playmaker out of the slot.

With many of the top slot options already signed, like Adam Humphries and Jamison Crowder, Cobb is arguably the top player remaining for that role.

Related

    Most Significant FA Upgrades 📈

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Most Significant FA Upgrades 📈

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Colts Captain Visiting Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Former Colts Captain Visiting Cowboys

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

    Could Offseason Losses Spell Doom for the Pats?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Could Offseason Losses Spell Doom for the Pats?

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Winners and Losers of Early Free Agency

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Winners and Losers of Early Free Agency

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report