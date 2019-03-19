An NBA Fan's Guide to Watching the NCAA Tournament

11 of 11

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech, SG, Sophomore)

Projected draft range: Nos. 10-25

Leaving scouts wanting more after a fine freshman season, Alexander-Walker clearly returned to Virginia Tech a more complete player. He's expanded his versatility by improving as a playmaker while still shooting threes at a promising clip (38.1 percent). Lacking strength and athleticism, Alexander-Walker has trailed off over the last month against conference opponents. He'll want to show scouts he can finish through contact, and that opportunity could be waiting in a possible Sweet 16 matchup with Duke.

Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

Projected draft range: Nos. 10-25

Johnson's impact comes and goes, but NBA scouts still see an NBA athlete, fierce competitor and improving shooter. Even without a great deal of skill, he's been a reliable scorer for Kentucky by slashing and making spot-up jump shots, though Johnson's stock would spike from flashing more dribble creativity and passing in the NCAA tournament.

Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga, PF, Junior)

Projected draft range: Top 20

It's looked easy for Hachimura, who's averaging 20.1 points on 62.1 percent shooting. Scouts will now be paying extra attention to his NCAA tournament matchups, particularly if Gonzaga winds up meeting teams with NBA athletes like Syracuse and Florida State in the West Region. His three-ball and defense are still question marks, but Hachimura has developed into a terrific two-point scorer with face-up moves, a post game and touch on short jumpers around the key.

Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF, Junior)

Projected draft range: Nos. 15-30

Though considered an out-of-the-box NBA prospect, lacking height (6'7") and athleticism, Williams has scouts' attention for his productivity, basketball IQ, toughness and win-loss record. He's one of the nation's toughest post scorers and smartest passers and defenders. Leading Tennessee on a run past teams with NBA prospects of their own should help him gain more credibility as a surefire first-round pick.

Tyler Herro (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

Projected draft range: Nos. 15-30

Picturesque jump-shot mechanics and a 94.0 percent free-throw mark hint at Herro being a sharper shooter than his 37.3 percent suggests. He's been erratic, but NBA teams should be drawn to his shot-making ability and movement without the ball. Watch out for Herro activating microwave mode at some point during the NCAA tournament.

Cameron Johnson (North Carolina, SF, Senior)

Projected draft range: No. 15-35

It's not often a 23-year-old warrants first-round consideration. Johnson could join a short list after emerging as one of the nation's elite shooters, making 46.5 percent of his threes. At 6'9", he runs off screens and knocks down jumpers like a guard. His lack of youth, athleticism, strength or one-on-one game hint at a lower ceiling compared to other wings in the draft. But his superb shot-making could also lead some teams to believe he's a high-floor role player at the very least.

Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Freshman)

Projected draft range: Nos. 15-30

Jones' impact on winning will have NBA teams willing to overlook his lack of athleticism or scoring ability. Those limitations create a lower theoretical ceiling, but his knack for making the right reads and decisions could be useful in a backup role with a rotation's second unit. A tough defender and high-IQ passer, Jones would help himself in this NCAA tournament if he can make enough open jump shots.

Chuma Okeke (Auburn, PF, Sophomore)

Projected draft range: Nos. 20-40

A sleeper prospect in the NCAA tournament, Okeke is a late-bloomer who's gaining steam at the right time. He's coming off an 18-point game with five three-pointers in Auburn's win over Tennessee in the SEC tournament. At 6'8", 230 pounds, his potential to stretch the floor and switch defensively marks the sign of a modern-day NBA big man. He's not a creative offensive player, but more big scoring and shooting performances over the next two weeks could send Okeke soaring up draft boards before the NBA combine.

Matisse Thybulle (Washington, SF, Senior)

Projected draft range: Nos. 20-50

Unlike most wing or guard prospects, Thybulle could earn first-round looks for his defense. Though Washington plays zone, it illuminates his spectacular defensive instincts, as he averages 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. Thybulle offers little as a scorer, but he is making 1.3 threes per contest. And if he can be as effective defensively as he's been through four years in college, a catch-and-shoot three-ball may be all he needs to crack an NBA rotation.

Stats courtesy of Sports Reference and Synergy Sports unless otherwise noted.