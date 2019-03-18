Kobe Bryant Names His All-Time Team USA Starting 5, Including Michael Jordan

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Kobe Bryant #10 of the USA Men's Senior National Basketball Team relaxes during practice on Day 15 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North London University on August 11, 2012 in London, England. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant has picked his all-time Team USA starting five, and he's keeping it old-school.

The future Hall of Famer named Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Hakeem Olajuwon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in a conversation with FIBA.

Jordan, Johnson and Bird were each part of the Dream Team. Olajuwon was part of the United States' 1996 gold-medal team, while Abdul-Jabbar never appeared in a Summer Games because he boycotted the 1968 Games to protest racism against black Americans. He never got another chance to play in the Olympics because rules then barred professional athletes from competing.

       

