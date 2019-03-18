Report: Eden Hazard 'Determined' to Move; Real Madrid Waiting for Chelsea Price

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is reportedly desperate to join Real Madrid this summer, with the Spanish giants said to be waiting for an asking price to be clarified by the Premier League side.

Hazard has long been linked with a move to Los Blancos, and according to Mario Cortegana of AS, the Belgium international has his heart set on a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu side.

"It is a lifelong dream for the Belgium international, one that he has regularly spoken of in recent years and which, AS understands, he has set his heart on making a reality this summer—a resolution that he made well before Zinedine Zidane, his childhood idol, returned as coach of the La Liga giants last Monday."

In the report, it's also noted Madrid remain unaware of the kind of price Chelsea would command for the forward, but "they estimate that it will be between €100 and €120 million."

