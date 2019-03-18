Mario Balotelli Calls Reports of Planned Marcus Rashford Celebration 'Bulls--t'March 18, 2019
Mario Balotelli has denied a report that he was wearing a Marcus Rashford shirt under his Marseille kit to troll Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's 3-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes.
Manchester United striker Rashford scored a dramatic injury-time penalty to knock PSG out of the UEFA Champions League earlier in March, but Balotelli has dismissed planning to unveil a shirt bearing Rashford had he scored in Le Classique, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Balotelli also pointed towards the star (denoting Champions League success) on his Marseille shirt as he was substituted in the 2nd half to wind the PSG fans up. #PSGOM https://t.co/OJUHfcVe05
In his Instagram post, Balotelli said the Canal+ report was a "lie," and he added, "Stop creating fake stories over me."
Johnson also relayed the response of Canal+ report Olivier Tallaron to Balotelli's post:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Despite Mario Balotelli’s denial, Canal+ journalist Olivier Tallaron is sticking to his stance on the Marcus Rashford shirt underneath the Marseille jersey. #PSGOM https://t.co/dikeJYg8bX
The striker did not manage to find the back of the net on Sunday. He was taken off in the 65th minute for Marseille to bring on back-up goalkeeper Yohann Pele after Steve Mandanda was sent off for a handball outside the area.
Angel Di Maria dispatched the consequent free-kick to seal a 3-1 win, having earlier put PSG ahead after Valere Germain cancelled out Kylian Mbappe's opener.
Balotelli joined Marseille from Nice in January, signing a six-month contract with his new side. He has enjoyed an electric start, scoring five goals in eight matches.
The 28-year-old has not only caught the eye with his goals at Marseille but also his celebrations.
Straight after scoring an overhead kick against Saint-Etienne on March 3, Balotelli celebrated with a live Instagram video from the pitch:
Olympique Marseille @OM_English
The internet was broken with this one... ...And we've got it from every angle. There's only ☝️ @FinallyMario, and he's an Olympien 👇 https://t.co/AmX19lLs5d
In Marseille's following match, he scored the winner in their 1-0 victory against former club Nice and subsequently enjoyed a game of rock, paper, scissors with team-mate Florian Thauvin:
Balotelli is no stranger when it comes to memorable goal celebrations. In October 2011, while playing for Manchester City, he infamously unveiled a shirt asking "Why always me?" after scoring against local rivals United.
Euro Club Rankings Are Here 👑