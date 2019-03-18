Wanda Nara Says Mauro Icardi and Inter Milan Are 'Close to Finding Peace'

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, has said the player and club are "close to finding peace."

Icardi has not played for the San Siro side since he was stripped of the club captaincy in February, with contrasting reports emerging over the severity of a knee injury he has.

Given his absence and the fact a new contract has yet to be agreed, speculation has gathered pace over whether Icardi will be at the club beyond the summer.

However, Inter recently confirmed chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, Nara and Icardi held a "cordial meeting."

Speaking to Tiki Taka (h/t Football Italia) on Sunday, Nara said the issue is nearing a resolution:

"We're close to finding peace, we're almost there. Mauro is recovering from a knee injury and hasn't had a day off until [Sunday] because he wants to get back to his best.

"I talked to Marotta and there are no problems between [Icardi] and his team-mates. He'll be back once he's fit. I've heard what the players have said to the press and none of them said anything [bad]. The problem with people is that they mix Wanda with Icardi, but we're not the same person."

She was also asked whether the player was set for a meeting with club officials on Friday. Nara said: "With me, no, but the club may very well meet him without me."

According to Gonzalo Castro of AS, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Icardi's situation and have been quoted a fee of €80 million (£69 million) to sign the striker.

Inter were able to pick up a crucial win without Icardi on Sunday when they beat local rivals AC Milan 3-2 in the Derby della Madonnina.

The man who has replaced Icardi in the starting lineup at Inter, Lautaro Martinez, was on the scoresheet for the Nerazzurri in the win, continuing his impressive form.

The young forward had a day to remember:

Siavoush Fallahi of Eurosport praised the manner in which he's been able to adapt to Italian football so quickly:

If Icardi does come back into the side soon, then it will be intriguing to see what manager Luciano Spalletti does with Martinez.

The potential is there for the Argentinian compatriots to form a fine partnership, with the bright all-round play of Martinez seemingly a fine complement to the razor-sharp goalscoring instincts of Icardi.

As things stand, it doesn't appear as if a return for Icardi is too far away. Should he find form and focus quickly, then the No. 9 can be a crucial player for the team as they seek to secure a top-four finish in Serie A this term.