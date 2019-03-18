Liverpool's Andrew Robertson Out of Scotland vs. Kazakhstan Due to Dental Issue

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

Scotland's defender Andrew Robertson passes the ball during the International friendly football match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland on October 14, 2018. (Photo by Andy BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson will not take part in Scotland's upcoming international clash with Kazakhstan because he's set to have surgery on a dental problem.

According to Gavin McAffery of The Independent, while the Scotland skipper is not part of the squad for their opening UEFA European Championship 2020 qualifying match on Thursday, the left-back may be available for his country's match with San Marino on Sunday.

Celtic starlet Kieran Tierney is said to be set to replace Robertson on the left of the Scotland defence.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Eriksen on Juve's Summer Wishlist

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Eriksen on Juve's Summer Wishlist

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    17 Things to Love from the Weekend

    World Football logo
    World Football

    17 Things to Love from the Weekend

    Football365
    via Football365

    When Oblak and Ederson Played for the Same Team

    World Football logo
    World Football

    When Oblak and Ederson Played for the Same Team

    Marcus Alves
    via Bleacher Report

    A Brief History of Liverpool's Bruce Grobbelaar

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    A Brief History of Liverpool's Bruce Grobbelaar

    Tifo Football
    via Tifo Football