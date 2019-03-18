Liverpool's Andrew Robertson Out of Scotland vs. Kazakhstan Due to Dental Issue

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson will not take part in Scotland's upcoming international clash with Kazakhstan because he's set to have surgery on a dental problem.

According to Gavin McAffery of The Independent, while the Scotland skipper is not part of the squad for their opening UEFA European Championship 2020 qualifying match on Thursday, the left-back may be available for his country's match with San Marino on Sunday.

Celtic starlet Kieran Tierney is said to be set to replace Robertson on the left of the Scotland defence.

