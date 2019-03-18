Gonzalo Higuain 'Needs to Improve His Physical Condition,' Says Maurizio Sarri

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Maurizo Sarri says Gonzalo Higuain is finding life difficult with the Blues after their 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Higuain was taken off after 66 minutes having failed to find the net for the eighth time in 10 appearances since his arrival on loan from Juventus in January.

Per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, Sarri replied when was asked if Higuain was struggling:

"In this moment, yes of course. Today he had an opportunity. Too few for him I think. He can do more.

"He was improving, but then he had some problems at the beginning of the week. He had a strong stomach ache and a fever so today it was normal that he could only play for 60 or 65 minutes. He needs to improve his physical condition and mental condition."

The Argentinian showed some neat touches here and there on Sunday and forced a good stop from Jordan Pickford shortly before going off, but he largely cut a frustrated figure as Chelsea suffered their seventh Premier League defeat of the season.

Chelsea writer Mark Worrall was thoroughly unimpressed with his performance:

Twomey and The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke were also struck by the 31-year-old's lack of pace:

As Twomey observed, Higuain has not enjoyed a prolific start to his Chelsea career, with his three goals coming in two games against Huddersfield Town and Fulham, who occupy the bottom two places in the league.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella put his record with the Blues in perspective:

Higuain has scored a combined 269 goals for Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus, and the most prolific campaign of his career came under Maurizio Sarri in Naples when he scored 38 times in 42 appearances in all competitions.

However, it is perhaps unsurprising Higuain has struggled for potency at Stamford Bridge.

He spent the first half of the campaign with AC Milan, having been shipped out of Juve following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival last summer. The striker scored just eight goals in 22 appearances for the Rossoneri, so he not only arrived at Chelsea seemingly lacking fitness but also form and confidence, too.

What's more, Sarri has struggled to get a consistent rhythm from his team having encountered difficulties implementing his philosophy, so Higuain isn't in a side set up to maximise his effectiveness in front of goal.

The Italian can make life easier for Higuain if he can get more from the Blues on that front in the remaining weeks of the season, but the striker can play his part by working to improve physically.