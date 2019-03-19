1 Offseason Move Every NFL Team Could Regret

28 of 32

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have done a great job structuring their contracts in recent years, creating early outs on contracts for players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Richard Sherman, Jerick McKinnon, Kwon Alexander, Dee Ford and Tevin Coleman. The objection to the Coleman signing is not because he was drastically overpaid or locked up a ton of money, but because Kyle Shanahan probably didn't need another running back.

Shanahan and Coleman have a history together from when Shanahan was the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, but the offensive mind has generated the same production of whichever back he has called a handoff to in San Francisco. Matt Breida, who is still under contract by the team, has averaged 4.96 yards per carry on 258 over the last two years, but Carlos Hyde, Alfred Morris and Jeff Wilson, the other backs to start for the Shanahan 49ers, range between 3.86 yards per carry to 4.03 yards per carry under Shanahan.

Only three running backs (Aaron Jones, Alvin Kamara and Saquon Barkley) have averaged more yards per attempt with 200 or more carries over the last two years than Breida. On top of that, Breida was supposed to be McKinnon's backup last season before a torn ACL ended McKinnon's year. With a $5.75 million cap hit and a $6 million dead cap number in 2019, is it really worth it for the 49ers to push McKinnon's future with the team to the side for Coleman, on a two-year, $8.5 million contract, when the safety net of Breida is on the roster?

Is shopping McKinnon, who has a decent amount of dead money left, or Breida, with a cap number of just $646,668 in 2019, worth taking on Coleman at a $3.6 million cap hit? How does Raheem Mostert, who just signed a three-year extension with the team, fit in? What about Jeff Wilson, who had 230 yards in Week 13 and Week 14 last season?

The 49ers had one of the most crowded running back rooms in the league already in terms of depth, and Coleman's salary does not mean he will absolutely start in Week 1 over McKinnon or Brieda. In terms of team-building, Coleman's money probably could have been spent elsewhere on a roster that went 4-12 last season.