Every NFL Team's Smartest Offseason Decision so Far

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The heaviest waves of veteran movement in the NFL come at the start of the new league year. Between free agency opening up and roster bonus dates—which create deadlines for cap casualties and trades—coming into play, the NFL drastically reshuffles itself within a week.

Not even one full week into the new league year, the vast majority of the clear starting-level talent on the market has been scooped up. We'll take you through each team's best move this offseason, whether that's who they picked up, who they avoided, who they re-signed, who they let walk, who they traded or who they released.

Only one team is going to come out of this season with a Super Bowl ring, but there is a quality decision, at least on the surface, that every franchise in the league has made in the last month.