Daniel Levy Says Stadium Debt Won't Hinder Tottenham in the Transfer Market

Tottenham Hotspur will still be able to spend on transfers despite having to pay back considerable debt for a new stadium, according to chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs announced on Sunday their new 62,062 capacity home will open its doors for the first time on Wednesday, April 3.

Earlier in the week, Levy met with members of the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust to reassure them the cost of the stadium won't hinder spending, per Sky Sports News: "With a debt of £637m, subject to reasonable assumption on interest rates, the net spend on players would not be affected."

It's a bold statement from the 57-year-old, especially since Spurs didn't sign a single player last summer. Levy defended the lack of signings by saying the transfer market "wasn't as liquid as it had been previously."

The chairman was keen to point out how important being in next season's UEFA Champions League will be to any transfer plans. Participating in Europe's most lucrative club tournament would afford Spurs "more flexibility" to pursue targets, according to Levy.

Flexibility may prove to be the key word when describing how Spurs go about strengthening the squad this summer. Despite Levy's confidence, debt worth £637 million is going to make it tough on a club already lacking the spending power to acquire the biggest names.

The issue will be compounded if costs start to spiral. It's a possibility, according to Alex Milne of the Sunday Mirror, who reported how some have estimated Spurs will eventually owe as much as £1 billion.

Not being able to benefit from the increased revenues afforded by the larger stadium until the last two months of the season is another problem. It means it's unlikely Levy will be able to splash the cash.

His hands could also be tied by the need to retain key players.

There are contract issues for more than one established name, including Christian Eriksen. The Denmark international playmaker is said to be reticent to sign a new deal amid links to Real Madrid, per AS (h/t TalkSport).

Meanwhile, centre-back Toby Alderweireld is entering a summer where a clause in his current contract would allow rival teams to buy him for £26 million. The Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis has said Manchester United are keen to take advantage.

Striking the right balance between keeping notable players and adding to a gifted core will be difficult for Levy. There's no doubt Tottenham need an infusion of fresh talent.

The Lilywhites are third in the Premier League but just a point above north London rivals Arsenal in fourth. Spurs also face a daunting tie against Manchester City in the last eight of the Champions League.

It means another season without a trophy could beckon for manager Mauricio Pochettino. The more disturbing scenario might be missing out on the top four altogether.

Ironically, Arsenal faced the same problems for years when the Gunners swapped Highbury for the Emirates Stadium back in 2006. Paying off debt left manager Arsene Wenger powerless to keep his best players and sign the necessary improvements.

It's a probem Levy sounds confident Spurs will avoid, even if recent history suggests otherwise.