Joao Felix Calls Cristiano Ronaldo 'Best in the World' Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Benfica forward Joao Felix has said Cristiano Ronaldo will remain the best footballer in the world "for a long time" as speculation continues to link the Portuguese prodigy with a move to the Spanish capital.

The 19-year-old has been likened to Real legend Ronaldo—who joined Juventus last summer—and he told Marca's Carlos Carpio he felt his countryman has been the best "for many years."

When asked to define Ronaldo, Felix said: "I do not know him personally. He's a phenomenal worker, an exemplary footballer for us all. Everyone knows his story, which was not easy. He has been the best in the world for many years and will remain so for a long time. Real Madrid are noticing his absence."

Manu Sainz of AS wrote in February that Los Blancos were monitoring the progress of Benfica's star prospect. He added that the Eagles want to increase the player's €120 million (£102.2 million) release clause to €200 million (£170.3 million).

Carpio also asked the youngster whether he preferred the Spanish (La Liga) or English (Premier League) divisions, and Felix responded: "The Spanish."

It's been a breakout campaign for the Primeira Liga talent, who scored his 10th league goal of the season in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Moreirense to help his side back to the top of the table, via VSports:

Despite the rise in rumours regarding his future away from Lisbon, Felix remains committed to Benfica and said he's already playing in a major setting:

"Right now, I'm only thinking about Benfica. We are heading towards the end of the season in a very close fight for the title. I cannot pause to think about everything that is happening around me.

[...]

"My dream has always been to play for the big teams and in the biggest competitions, but, as I said, I am here and I am very happy at Benfica, which, like those teams, is also one of the biggest sides in Europe."

Real icon Ronaldo left his native Portugal for Manchester United at the age of 18, and the signs are already clear that Felix could be destined to compete in Europe's bigger competitions.

Luka Modric recently agreed Real lost a unique edge when Ronaldo departed for Turin in a £100 million deal last summer, per Goal:

Felix may only be a teenager, but 18-year-old sensation Vinicius Junior has shown this season that youngsters could be given chances in the senior side at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Uncapped Felix also recently received his first call-up to Portugal's senior national team and has aided Benfica in their run to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ronaldo may be gone from the Bernabeu, but he could help leave a legacy for the club by motivating Felix to succeed in the same setting.