Video from Jets' Le'Veon Bell's Album Release Party in Miami Club Leaked by TMZ

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell hosted a release party Saturday night for his new rap album, Life's a Gamble, at Rockwell Nightclub in Miami.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the event, which included a performance by Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets in free agency.

Among the songs sampled by the 27-year-old Ohio native was "Free at Last," an opus about his disagreements with the Pittsburgh Steelers leading him to sit out the 2018 NFL season, per TMZ.

"I'm gonna make them open up their safes," Bell rapped. "I'm just doin' what I gotta do to get me paid."

Here's a look at the complete mixtape (some language NSFW):

In March 2018, Bell told Andrew Unterberger of Billboard he was the best rapper among athletes, though he did admit a couple NBA and NFL players provided competition.

"Oh man, I think [Portland Trail Blazers guard] Damian Lillard makes good music. He has bars… [Los Angeles Chargers defensive end] Melvin Ingram is pretty good too, he has a nice little couple songs that I heard," Bell said.

The running back, who performs under the rap name Juice, earned three Pro Bowl selections during his time in Pittsburgh while establishing himself as one of the league's most dynamic playmakers.