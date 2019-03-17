Players Championship 2019: Easy-to-View Mobile Updates for Sunday Leaderboard

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day are at the top of the leaderboard at the start of the final round of the Players Championship.

The tournament known as the fifth major appears to be set up for a thrilling final round, as those leaders have been showing off their skills throughout the first three rounds of the tournament.

Rahm was at his best in the third round as he fired an eight-under 64 to move to the top of the leaderboard. McIlroy and Fleetwood led at the midway point of the tournament, but both got off to rough starts on moving day. McIlroy bogeyed the first two holes, while Fleetwood had a double bogey on the first hole.

Both players recovered, and they both come into the final round one stroke behind on the leaderboard.

The NBC broadcast gets underway at 1 p.m. ET, with Rahm and Fleetwood teeing off at 1:35 p.m., and McIlroy and Day starting their round at 1:25 p.m. Here's the link to all the tee times in the final round.

Golf fans who will not be in front of their televisions to watch the final round can follow the action on their mobile devices. One of the top sites is PGATour.com, which will provide the updated scores for all competitors as they happen. The PGATour.com scoreboard also gives viewers the golfer's updated rankings in FedEx points as the round moves along.

Two of the other fastest mobile scoreboards are found at ESPN.com and CBSSports.com.

Fans who want to watch the final round of the Players Championship on their mobile device can go to NBCSports.com and watch it on NBCSports Gold. It can also be live streamed at the PGA Tour-recommended site. Both of those options require viewers to register and sign in.

Weather was expected to be an issue as the third round came to a close Saturday. However, the latest forecast call for showers in the first two hours of the broadcast, per weather.com. Those showers are expected to dissipate by 3 p.m. ET, and the final round is not likely to be impacted by any significant delays.

Rahm was accurate throughout the third round, and he was able to execute nearly all his shots.

"Didn't miss many shots out there," Rahm said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Really, really confident with my irons. Every time I stepped up, I felt like I was going to hit a good shot."

McIlroy has played well throughout the early part of the 2019 season, but he has had issues with his play in the final day of tournaments. If he can avoid mistakes in the early part of the round, he has a chance to make a run at the title.

There are no questions about McIlroy's power, but he must be accurate if he is going to overtake Rahm and Fleetwood.

"I just need to hit fairways and greens. If I can do that, and take the opportunities I give myself, hopefully I can turn tomorrow into the best Sunday of the year so far," McIlroy said.

Fleetwood is one of the top players in Europe and has won five titles on the European Tour. He has not won in North America, and the Players Championship is his best opportunity.

In addition to the names at the top of the leaderboard, Dustin Johnson and Jim Furyk both start the final round at 10 under par, while Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed and Adam Scott are lurking at nine-under.