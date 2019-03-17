FA Cup Draw 2019 Schedule: Semi-Final Fixtures and Dates Released

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Manchester City will face Brighton and Hove Albion in the semi-finals of this season's FA Cup as they continue their quest for a European and domestic quadruple.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Manchester United 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday and were drawn opposite top-flight rivals Watford, who edged Crystal Palace 2-1 at home in their quarter-final:

Brighton were the last team to progress from the quarter-finals on Sunday. They beat Millwall 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time, and drew the reigning champions as they hope to book their first FA Cup final appearance since 1983.



The semi-finals will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7.

Preview

Only first-tier teams remain in the running for this year's FA Cup, and City will consider themselves big favourites against a Brighton team that had to come back from two goals down to beat Championship Millwall.

Despite Glenn Murray missing their first spot-kick, Chris Hughton's side fought back to secure their ticket to Wembley. Underdogs though they might be heading into their semi, OptaJoe pointed to one reason City will want to avoid going past 120 minutes against the Seagulls:

Sportswriter Graham Ruthven joked about the Citizens' rather routine run to the last four:

Pep Guardiola's side beat Chelsea on penalties to lift the Carabao Cup in February, while they're set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals next month. They trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by two points but have a game in hand over the Reds.

The Citizens won both the Premier League and League Cup titles in 2014 and 2018, but they stand a great chance of winning three major trophies for the first time this year. The chance of that number rising by one will increase if they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in April.

Youngster Phil Foden has only made two starts in the FA Cup this season but is the joint-top scorer still active in the competition with three, matched alongside Wolves duo Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty.

That duo have been critical for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this season in attack and defence, respectively. The West Midlands club will fancy their chances against Watford based on previous clashes in this competition:

City have made the most final appearances of any team left in the running (10), but haven't made it back to the fixture since losing 1-0 to Wigan Athletic in the 2013 decider.