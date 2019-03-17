Juventus' Unbeaten Streak Snapped After Loss to Genoa Without Cristiano Ronaldo

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2019

Juventus' Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic (L) and Juventus' Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci (C) react after Juventus conceded a goal during the Italian Serie A football Match Genoa vs Juventus on March 17, 2019 at the Luigi-Ferraris stadium in Genoa. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus' bid to finish the 2018-19 Serie A season unbeaten came to an abrupt end Sunday as the Italian giants suffered a 2-0 loss away to Genoa. The Bianconeri were without star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested.

The defending champions were the last unbeaten team remaining in any of Europe's top five leagues―Serie A, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1―but were undone by one of their own. Stefano Sturaro, who joined Genoa on loan in January before making the switch permanent, came on as a substitute to open the scoring.

Goran Pandev added to the lead, securing the upset.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

