Juventus' Unbeaten Streak Snapped After Loss to Genoa Without Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' bid to finish the 2018-19 Serie A season unbeaten came to an abrupt end Sunday as the Italian giants suffered a 2-0 loss away to Genoa. The Bianconeri were without star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested.

The defending champions were the last unbeaten team remaining in any of Europe's top five leagues―Serie A, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1―but were undone by one of their own. Stefano Sturaro, who joined Genoa on loan in January before making the switch permanent, came on as a substitute to open the scoring.

Goran Pandev added to the lead, securing the upset.

