Team USA Men's Basketball Draw Revealed for 2019 FIBA World Cup Championship

The United States men's basketball team will be in Group E at the FIBA World Cup beginning Aug. 31 in China, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), joined by Turkey, the Czech Republic and Japan.

The Americans have won the tournament two times in a row. While it's unclear which NBA players will play in the tournament under Gregg Popovich—the United States featured G-League guys to qualify for the World Cup—the Americans will be the prohibitive favorites.

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden spoke about the honor of representing the United States at such a prestigious tournament:

"As a basketball player, that's one of the highest points you can get for basketball. Obviously, you've got the NBA, and you have winning a championship and all that good stuff, but with this, you're not just playing for your respective cities or where you're from, you're playing for an entire country you represent. So, it's pretty awesome to be a part of it."

Seven nations will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the World Cup, joining host-nation Japan. The other four bids will be determined by qualifying tournaments following the World Cup. Thirty-two teams will be in action at the World Cup, with No. 2 Spain and No. 3 France representing the biggest potential threats to the top-ranked United States.